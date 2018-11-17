Kurt Angle on Best Advice from Vince McMahon: 'Don't Take It Too Seriously'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

WWE Superstar Kurt Angle said Vince McMahon told him not to take wrestling too seriously and to enjoy his career as much as possible while it lasts.

The 1996 Olympic gold medalist made the comment during a Facebook Q&A on Friday in response to a question about the best advice he's received from the WWE chairman (via Kellie Haulotte of Wrestling Inc).

"Have fun," Angle wrote about McMahon's advice. " Don't take it too seriously. Enjoy performing because there will be a day that you won't be able to anymore."

The 49-year-old Pennsylvania native signed with WWE in 1998 and made his official debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1999.

Angle left the company in 2006 but returned in 2017 to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was then appointed in the storyline role of Raw general manager.

He's also featured as an in-ring competitor again and earned a win alongside Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34, where they defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Angle made stops with several other promotions, including Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, between his WWE stints.

His performance since his return has showcased that while he might not be quite as agile as he was during his prime, he's still one of the best technical wrestlers on the roster.