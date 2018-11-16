Starrcade to Air on WWE Network Nov. 25; Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins Rumored

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 17, 2018

Seth Rollins makes his way to the rign during the WWE World Cup Quarterfinal match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The WWE Universe will get a bonus treat over Thanksgiving weekend with a special broadcast of Starrcade on Nov. 25. 

Per Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri, the WWE Network will air a one-hour, edited version of the event that takes place in Cincinnati on Nov. 24. 

While Giri notes it's not currently known which matches will be shown on the television broadcast, the card includes Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins for the intercontinental title and a cage match between Samoa Joe and A.J. Styles. 

This will be WWE's second annual Starrcade event. The company revived the former WCW pay-per-view for the first time in 2017 but didn't broadcast the show. 

Prior to last year, the Starrcade name hadn't been used since December 2000. The event was a Thanksgiving weekend staple for the National Wrestling Alliance from 1983-87 before it was moved to December in 1988.

WWE is gearing up for a huge stretch of shows over the next week with NXT Takeover: WarGames on Saturday followed by Survivor Series on Sunday. 

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report