Starrcade to Air on WWE Network Nov. 25; Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins Rumored

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The WWE Universe will get a bonus treat over Thanksgiving weekend with a special broadcast of Starrcade on Nov. 25.

Per Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri, the WWE Network will air a one-hour, edited version of the event that takes place in Cincinnati on Nov. 24.

While Giri notes it's not currently known which matches will be shown on the television broadcast, the card includes Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins for the intercontinental title and a cage match between Samoa Joe and A.J. Styles.

This will be WWE's second annual Starrcade event. The company revived the former WCW pay-per-view for the first time in 2017 but didn't broadcast the show.

Prior to last year, the Starrcade name hadn't been used since December 2000. The event was a Thanksgiving weekend staple for the National Wrestling Alliance from 1983-87 before it was moved to December in 1988.

WWE is gearing up for a huge stretch of shows over the next week with NXT Takeover: WarGames on Saturday followed by Survivor Series on Sunday.