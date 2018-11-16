Ex-WWE Superstar James Ellsworth Denies Sending Nude Photos to 16-Year-Old Girl

WWE.com

An attorney for former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth (real name James Morris) issued a statement of denial Friday after a 16-year-old girl alleged he sent her nude pictures via social media.

Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. reported Twitter user Kliqkid said Ellsworth, who also recently performed for Impact Wrestling, sent the photos despite knowing her age.

The girl alleged in a Twitter post directed at several wrestling news outlets the wrestler sent the pictures on Snapchat and she took screenshots for proof of the interaction.

Ellsworth performed mostly for independent wrestling promotions since 2002 before joining WWE on a full-time basis in 2016. He left the company in November 2017 before returning at this year's Money in the Bank event in June for a storyline that lasted just over a month.

He appeared at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view in October, losing a squash match to Eli Drake.

Ellsworth wrote on Twitter he was set to make appearances in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland this weekend.