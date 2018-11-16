Former Boise State RB Jack Fields Jr. Killed at Age 25 After Stabbing Deputy

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Former Boise State Broncos running back Jack Fields Jr. died Thursday night after reportedly stabbing a Richmond County sheriff multiple times before the officer used his service weapon to shoot Fields. He was 25.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released details Friday from its initial investigation, which alleges Fields resisted arrest and became engaged in a confrontation with deputy Stephan Psillos.

"Fields pulled a knife from his coat pocket and attacked deputy Psillos, stabbing him multiple times," the report reads. "Deputy Psillos fired his service weapon striking Fields."

Fields was pronounced dead at the scene. Psillos is currently being treated for his injuries at the Augusta University Medical Center.

Police were called to the scene, a Residence Inn in Augusta, on a "trouble with subject" call. No further information about what led to the incident was immediately released.

Patrick Morgan, special agent in charge for the GBI, told Scott Gleeson of USA Today they are planning to interview 10 eyewitnesses as well as Psillos when he recoveries from the stab wounds.

Fields appeared in 34 games across four seasons at Boise State.