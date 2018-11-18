Les Miles Officially Agrees to Contract to Become Kansas Head Coach

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Les Miles is returning to college football after officially agreeing to a deal that will make him head coach at the University of Kansas, Miles told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports on Sunday.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported Miles would receive a five-year contract.

It was becoming increasingly apparent that Miles would be joining the Jayhawks. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported on Nov. 16 the two sides were working to finalize a deal for the 65-year-old.

Miles previously reached an agreement on a $1.5 million buyout of his LSU contract that would allow him to return to coaching. He was fired by the Tigers in September 2016 after a 2-2 start to the season.

During Miles' two-year sabbatical from college football, he began working on a new career path acting in movies.

“I have several projects that I’m looking at," Miles told Dellenger in March. "I’m reading for those."

Dellenger shared an image of Miles dressed as a cop in a movie that was filmed in 2016:

Kansas needed to make some kind of splash with its next head coach. The football program has been a mess for years, but things have gotten particularly bleak recently. David Beaty, who will finish out this season after the school announced on Nov. 4 he wouldn't return in 2019, has gone 6-41 in four years.



The Jayhawks haven't won more than three games in a season since 2009, and their last bowl appearance was in 2008.

Miles' tenure at LSU from 2005-16 was a success. He went 114-34, won the 2007 BCS national championship and appeared in a bowl game in each of his 11 full seasons with the program.