Chelsea Transfer News: Michy Batshuayi Plays Down Rumours of Early Return

MB Media/Getty Images

Michy Batshuayi has played down rumours he could end his loan spell with La Liga side Valencia early and return to Chelsea.

The Belgium international moved to the Mestalla Stadium on a season-long loan in August but has managed just one La Liga goal, prompting speculation he could head back to Stamford Bridge.

"On my departure from Valencia, there are only rumours," he said, per Tom Kershaw at The Independent. "I have no problem with the club and I understand the coach [Marcelino] very well. We are in a bad phase, but we will continue working to overcome the slump."

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Valencia were considering cutting Batshuayi's loan deal short due to his unimpressive performances, according to Marca (h/t Aaron Stokes at the Daily Star).

The 25-year-old has not scored in the league since netting in September's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo. He was left out of Valencia's squad entirely for Saturday's clash at Getafe.

Batshuayi has managed to get back on the goalscoring trail while on international duty with Belgium. He scored twice in a 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over Iceland on Thursday.

His performance drew plenty of praise:

Meanwhile, Chelsea's strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have come under scrutiny this season. The Spaniard managed just one goal in his first nine appearances for the Blues, while Giroud has only scored once.

Former Blues striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has said the club need another option in attack to challenge for the Premier League title.

"I think every club that is going to challenge for the Premier League needs three strikers," he told Dan Sansom at Sky Sports News.

Chelsea are interested in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in January, per The Sun's Mike McGrath.

However, manager Eddie Howe has said he would not entertain any interest in his England international, according to Ned Payne at the Daily Echo.

There's a real sense that Chelsea need more firepower if they are to claim silverware this season.

Batshuayi's loan move is not working out how they would have wanted, but it remains to be seen if manager Maurizio Sarri has any interest in recalling him from Valencia.