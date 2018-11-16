WNBA Champion Sue Bird Named Nuggets Basketball Operation Associate

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will be bringing her basketball expertise to the Denver Nuggets front office.

Per an official announcement from the Nuggets, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly announced Bird will join the organization as a basketball operation associate.

"We are very excited to have Sue join our organization," Connelly said. "Her resume certainly speaks for itself, and as a still active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective."

"I'm really excited to join the Denver Nuggets organization," Bird said about her new gig. "I'm thankful for the opportunity and look forward to learning from some of the best."

Per the NBA's official website, duties of a basketball operations associate include supporting operations of various departments, participating in meetings to provide input on team and league initiatives, and preparing reports and presentations to organization leadership.

Speculation about Bird's future in the WNBA has been an ongoing topic, though she attempted to shut it down in September after leading the Seattle Storm to their third title.

"I'm not even thinking about retiring," Bird said, per Percy Allen of the Seattle Times.

Bird has spent her entire 16-year WNBA career with the Storm. The New York native has established herself as one of the best players in league history with 11 All-Star appearances and five All-WNBA first-team selections. She is also the WNBA's all-time assists leader with 2,831.