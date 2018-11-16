Packers Rumors: 'Growing Sense' HC Mike McCarthy Could Be Fired After the Season

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is reportedly in a precarious position following Thursday night's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

According to NFL.com's Michael Silver, there is "a growing sense that McCarthy may be replacedbarring a dramatic turnaround in the team's fortunes."

The Packers, who dropped to 4-5-1 with Thursday's loss, have lost three of their last four games and are 0-5 on the road. 

Questions were asked Thursday when McCarthy decided to punt on 4th-and-2 from the Green Bay's 33-yard line with 4:20 remaining in regulation. The Seahawks proceeded to run out the clock to deal another sizable hit to the Packers' playoff hopes. 

"We've lost too many games like thisthat's the most frustrating thing," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, per Silver. "We've had a chance in almost all our road gamesespecially against the Rams and the Patriots, and again tonight. We're right there. But we just can't get it done."

McCarthy, who is in his 13th season as head coach, justified the decision by saying he "played the numbers," per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith

The 55-year-old now owns a 125-75-2 (.624) record in Green Bay. If the Packers miss the playoffs, it would mark the first time they have done so in consecutive seasons during his time at the helm. 

The Packers will look to avoid another crushing loss in Week 12 when they clash with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

