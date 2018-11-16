Barcelona Reportedly Open Contract Talks with Jordi Alba's Representatives

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly opened contract talks with the representatives of star left-back Jordi Alba, whose current deal at the club expires in June 2020.

Sport (h/t Football Espana) reported the club delayed discussions over a new deal for "economic reasons," and Alba, 29, is said to be seeking improved terms at the Camp Nou.

Alba's current contract has a release clause worth €150 million (£132.8 million), and it's unclear whether that figure would rise with a new agreement.

Speculation over Alba's future has been brought back to the forefront after he's contributed a string of star performances this season, particularly in the absence of Lionel Messi.

The former Valencia man has always been considered an attacking outlet in his position, but OptaJose illustrated that reputation has been taken to new heights in 2018-19:

Messi was sidelined for several weeks after fracturing the radial bone in his right arm, missing back-to-back UEFA Champions League meetings against Inter Milan and league games against Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

The Blaugrana went unbeaten in those four matches, and Alba stepped up his offensive contribution in particular as he scored in the first clash with Inter before supplying assists in the wins over Real and Rayo.

Tuttosport (h/t Sport) recently reported Juventus were considering Alba and Benfica's Alex Grimaldo as alternatives to Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, with the Italians seemingly intent on replacing Alex Sandro.

Barca recruited Alba from Los Che in June 2012, but the defender signed his current contract three-and-a-half years ago and presumably feels those terms are outdated.

Alba is also back in the plans of Spain manager Luis Enrique, his former coach at the Camp Nou, though he assured he's always gotten along with the tactician after returning to the fold, via Omnisport:

He played the whole 90 minutes in Thursday's 3-2 defeat to Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, his first international appearance since Spain bowed out in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16.

The aforementioned interest from Juventus is one potential obstacle in Barca's quest to see Alba renew his terms in Catalonia. However, it's said Barca hope to secure his loyalties before the "decisive stretch of the season," meaning any suitors could be left behind as negotiations get underway.