Juventus Reportedly Eye Brescia Starlet Sandro Tonali Amid Chelsea Rumours

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Juventus reportedly want to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali and are prepared to secure his signature by allowing him to remain there on loan until the end of next season.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri is willing to let Tonali stay put as he "has no immediate need" to bring him into the team, and sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to be equally happy letting him "accumulate more minutes, competitiveness and experience."

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren recently predicted such a deal may come to pass:

Brescia owner Massimo Cellino told Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) he is yet to be approached regarding the 18-year-old, but he said: "If—and when—the time comes to sell him, not just a super offer will be enough to convince me. Those who want Tonali will have to show the lad and I the most love."

His comments could come as a blow to Chelsea, as they have been considering making a £20 million bid for Tonali to beat Juve and Inter Milan to his signature, according to The Sun's Jake Lambourne in October.

The deep-lying playmaker broke into the Serie B side's first team last season and has enjoyed a superb start to this campaign, contributing four assists and a goal in 11 appearances.

His form has seen him rewarded with his first senior Italy call-up:

As B/R's Alex McGovern noted, there is already a lot of hype surrounding the youngster:

Indeed, while Tonali appears to be a bright prospect, allowing him to continue his development at Brescia away from the limelight would likely be beneficial for him.

At the likes of Juventus or Chelsea, first team football would be hard to come by in the immediate future even for someone of his talent, so it would be a wise move to let him remain where he is for the time being.

If that is indeed Juve's plan, it may convince Cellino to accept an offer for him.