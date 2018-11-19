What's Next for Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey After WWE Survivor Series 2018?

Credit: WWE.com

For better or worse, Survivor Series 2018 is in the bag and it's time for WWE to move past the brand warfare concept and forward to different ventures.

At the forefront of that, of course, will be the two biggest names in the main event scene that take the highest priority for WWE, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

As the dust settles from Survivor Series, let's try to predict what next steps they'll take and how WWE will push them along.

Brock Lesnar's Trajectory

The general rule of thumb when it comes to Lesnar is whenever he shows up, expect him to do the complete opposite afterward.

Survivor Series is a "big four" event and the Raw vs. SmackDown concept called for his involvement as champion, but the same can't be said for TLC.

It is essentially a guarantee he'll be skipping that event, as WWE will fill the card with other matches like Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin and so on.

Fans will be upset that the Universal Championship has firmly returned to its position on the sidelines that it has been in since WrestleMania 33, but WWE officials won't care about that opinion enough to adjust the formula.

Credit: WWE.com

Since he won't be on the TLC event, there will be no need to use him on Raw, which means the rest of December is most likely going to be a holiday month for The Beast Incarnate.

When January rolls along, Paul Heyman will do the heavy lifting to set up Lesnar's match at Royal Rumble. Lesnar will pop up once or twice on Raw beforehand to get into a scuffle with his opponent—likely Strowman, based off his request for another match—and Lesnar will then promptly retain the title at the pay-per-view.

The cycle will repeat itself again as Lesnar will take February and March off, minus a few short appearances in preparation for WrestleMania, and that's about it to look forward to.

Beyond that point is an unknown, but based off Lesnar's history, the next few months should be considered an easier prediction than saying the sun will rise tomorrow morning.

Credit: WWE.com

Coming Soon from Ronda Rousey



Thankfully, with Rousey, it's a completely different situation, as she actually shows up more often and is much more involved in the everyday operations.

The most immediate threat is Nia Jax, as her win at Evolution secured her spot as the No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship.

That match will happen at TLC, where Rousey will assuredly retain the title, as no matter how much heat Jax has on her for injuring Becky Lynch, there's no way she'll overcome the importance of Rousey heading into WrestleMania as champion.

After that is up in the air. The crowd's reaction to Charlotte Flair's attack on Rousey and the buzz for a match against Lynch present interesting options for the future.

WWE could choose to have Rousey vs. Lynch at Royal Rumble, since that is the best event coming up to have the two champions against each other, as the Royal Rumble will feature every other woman.

If that happens, Flair has to be the favorite to win and challenge Rousey for the title at WrestleMania after that.

But an alternative idea—one that many fans would likely prefer—is for Flair and Rousey to have a rematch at Royal Rumble to allow Lynch vs. Rousey to happen in MetLife Stadium.

To get to that point, though, Lynch would have to drop the title and the SmackDown Women's Championship would need that new champion to be set up with another feud, which is a lot of work in a short time frame.

It'll be much easier for WWE to strike while the Lynch vs. Rousey iron is hot, do it at Royal Rumble, give the WrestleMania title shot to Flair and piggyback off the Jax and Lynch situation by having those two fight for the blue brand's title in April.

That covers all bases, as Rousey's interactions with two of the Four Horsewomen can even allow her to have interactions with Bayley and Sasha Banks from January through March, if WWE doesn't want to save that for another time.

The only other question is how much longer Rousey will remain a babyface or if WWE won't pull the trigger on a heel turn for her at all.

The reaction she receives on the next episode of Monday Night Raw should help us gauge whether that was a one-time thing or if Rousey has unintentionally taken her first steps toward villainy.



Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.