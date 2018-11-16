Aaron Rodgers: 'Of Course There's Hope' for Playoffs After Loss to Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers saw their playoff chances take a hit with a 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, but two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers isn't giving up on his team's season just yet.

After his team blew a fourth-quarter lead to fall to 4-5-1, Rodgers made it clear that "there's hope," per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky: "It's just going to take one galvanizing moment ... something's got to get this going."

That attitude should not come as much of a surprise. After all, this is the same quarterback who once told everyone to "R-E-L-A-X" following a 1-2 start only to win 11 of the final 13 games in 2014. And that season resulted in a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Then again, Packers fans have reason to be concerned right now.

Green Bay is a staggering 0-5 away from Lambeau Field this season and has yet to win back-to-back games through the first 11 weeks. Not only that, but two of the team's wins have come against the hapless Buffalo Bills (3-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-8).

With six games to play, Green Bay is just one game back in the win column of the Minnesota Vikings for the second wild-card spot and two wins back of the Chicago Bears in the NFC North. Next week's clash against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football looms large. The Packers will have to exorcise their road demons to win that tilt.

It would be foolish to bet against Rodgers. However, if Jimmy Graham's thumb injury proves serious and the defense (4.9 yards per carry allowed against the Seahawks) can't shape up, Rodgers is going to be forced to take matters into his own hands.

