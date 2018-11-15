Cam Newton Buys Thanksgiving Dinner for 1,200 Underprivileged Children

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 04: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts to their 42-28 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton loves to give out footballs to kids during games, but his generosity is making a much bigger impact off the field. 

The quarterback is giving out Thanksgiving dinners for 1,200 underprivileged children and their families in his "Cam's Thanksgiving Jam," according to TMZ Sports.

The annual tradition is in its seventh year, as Newton helped feed 800 families a year ago. His mother and father were also in attendance as well as other members of his family, providing a hands-on approach while helping the community.

There is also much more than food, with games, music, face painting and balloon artists there to entertain the children.

It seems Newton is taking his "Superman" persona off the field with his valuable contributions for others.

