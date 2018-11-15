Kyle Korver Trade Rumors: Lakers, 76ers, Bucks, Thunder Interested in SG

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Veteran guard Kyle Korver could be a hot commodity on the trade market, although the Cleveland Cavaliers might have to lower their asking price.

According to Gery Woelfel of Woelfel's Press Box, the Cavaliers are asking for a first-round pick in return for the sharpshooter. The general belief is reportedly that "no team will likely agree to the Cavs' asking price."

Still, there is at least some interest in Korver depending on the cost.

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the top candidates for a possible trade, with a deal potentially including former Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova. The Bucks could add a young player like Thon Maker, D.J. Wilson or Christian Wood to complete the deal.

Otherwise, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder could also be interested in trading for Korver.

Each of these teams has high expectations for 2018-19 and could use an experienced floor-spacer to add depth to the rotation, especially one who's a career 43.1 percent three-point shooter.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old is signed through 2019-20 with a Cavaliers team that isn't close to contending after losing LeBron James this offseason. The squad is 2-12, with Korver averaging just 15.3 minutes per game.

His 5.5 points per game would be his lowest since his rookie year in 2003-04.

A trade could benefit all parties involved if Cleveland is willing to compromise.