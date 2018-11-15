Les Miles, LSU Agree to $1.5 Million Contract Buyout

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

FILE - This Sept. 17, 2016 file photo shows LSU head coach Les Miles watching from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La. Two people familiar with the decision say LSU has fired Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron and promoted defensive line coach Ed Orgeron to interim head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. Miles firing comes one day after LSU lost 18-13 at Auburn. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, file)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Two years after being fired by LSU, former head coach Les Miles has finally reached a buyout with the school on his contract. 

Per an official announcement from LSU (h/t Tyler Nunez of TigerRag.com), Miles will receive a one-time lump sum payment of $1.5 million to erase the remaining $6.5 million on his deal that was binding through 2023. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

