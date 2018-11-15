Les Miles, LSU Agree to $1.5 Million Contract Buyout

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Two years after being fired by LSU, former head coach Les Miles has finally reached a buyout with the school on his contract.

Per an official announcement from LSU (h/t Tyler Nunez of TigerRag.com), Miles will receive a one-time lump sum payment of $1.5 million to erase the remaining $6.5 million on his deal that was binding through 2023.

