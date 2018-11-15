Roma Pay £133k Toward Medical Treatment of Injured Liverpool Supporter Sean Cox

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

ROME, ITALY - MAY 02: Fans of Liverpool hold up a banner for Liverpool fan Sean Cox who was attacked before the first leg match during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between A.S. Roma and Liverpool at Stadio Olimpico on May 2, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

AS Roma have donated £133,000 (€150,000) toward the medical treatment of injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

Cox has been recovering since being attacked by some away supporters of the Serie A club ahead of the first leg of last season's UEFA Champions League semi-final back in April.

Roma made the donation to Cox's family, per Danny Gallagher of Sky Sports. Roma president Jim Pallotta is personally paying part of the donation, the club confirmed: "Roma will donate €100,000 through its Roma Cares foundation, while Pallotta has decided to make a personal donation €50,000."

Pallotta expressed his regrets about the events of nearly seven months ago:

Roma also confirmed officials from the club had flown to Ireland to meet with the family of Cox. The team from Italy's capital has also pledged to maintain its assistance of the funding of treatment for Cox "over a multi-year period."

Roma fans have also been asked to contribute. Meanwhile, players donned T-shirts bearing the words 'Forza Sean' during training, per Gallagher.

Cox was assaulted on his way into Anfield last April and sustained serious injuries, including a bleed on the brain. The 53-year-old was left in a coma, and he still struggled to speak six months later.

Filippo Lombardi, 21, stood trial after being accused of the attack, but he was found not guilty of grievous bodily harm after appearing in court in Preston back in October.

Cox was attacked amid supporter violence approaching Anfield back in April.
Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Seamus Coleman, who plays right-back for Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton, donated £4,300 to help with Cox's ongoing care earlier in November. Coleman hailed football for helping bring people together amid difficult moments like these.

Roma's gesture underlines the unity Coleman spoke of. It's a suitable way to forge a positive response to the unsavoury crowd trouble that marred the game back in late April, as well as the ongoing issues raised by supporter violence in the game.

