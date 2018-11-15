Richard Scudamore to Accept £5M Premier League Payment Amid Criticism From Fans

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Premier League clubs will pitch in £250,000 apiece to ensure outgoing chairman Richard Scudamore receives a payment of £5 million for his many years of service, despite a backlash from fans and supporters' groups.

The payoff will be distributed over three years after all 20 teams were asked to stump up the funds by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, per BBC Sport. Scudamore will leave his post in December to be replaced by Susanna Dinnage.

Paying Scudamore for his work has angered many, including The Football Supporters' Federation:

"Premier League clubs have always told fan groups that budgets are planned in advance and there's not a surplus of cash lying around from their extremely lucrative TV deal. In the meantime, loyal football supporters continue to be inconvenienced by fixture changes to fit TV schedules, often losing out on travel costs or struggling to get to and from games in the first place.

"Now it appears clubs can stick their hands down the back of the sofa and find £250,000 at a moment's notice."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.