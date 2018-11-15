Report: DJ Durkin Assisted Maryland Coaches During Suspension, Approved by AD

Former University of Maryland football coach DJ Durkin reportedly advised assistant coaches and helped create game plans during his time on administrative leave during the 2018 season.

According to Jeff Barker of the Baltimore Sun, a task force was informed that assistants sent Durkin game film and received feedback during his absence.

Maryland's Board of Regents reportedly knew about Durkin's role with the team, and the now-former coach told the board that his involvement was approved by athletic director Damon Evans.

The Board of Regents cleared Durkin to return as head coach on Oct. 30, but university president Wallace Loh fired Durkin the following day amid public backlash.

Durkin was head coach of the team when offensive lineman Jordan McNair died from a heatstroke suffered during a team workout in May, and several players later told ESPN of "a coaching environment based on fear and intimidation."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

