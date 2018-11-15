Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch Rumored to Main-Event WWE WrestleMania 35

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE is reportedly planning to make history at WrestleMania 35 in April with a main event between Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co), WWE chairman Vince McMahon made the decision to postpone Rousey against Lynch until WrestleMania when it was determined Lynch would be unable to compete at Survivor Series on Sunday due to a broken face and severe concussion.

If WWE goes through with Rousey vs. Lynch in the headline spot at WrestleMania, it will mark the first time a women's match has ever main-evented the biggest show in professional wrestling.

Lynch was injured Monday night on Raw after she attacked Rousey backstage.

The Irish Lass Kicker then went to the ring and proceeded to take on much of the Raw women's roster before the SmackDown women's division invaded the ring.

During the melee, Nia Jax punched Lynch in the face, which left her bloodied and with a black eye.

That resulted in the cancellation of the highly anticipated Survivor Series match between Lynch and Rousey, as Charlotte Flair was tabbed as Becky's replacement.

It is clear that the rivalry between Rousey and Lynch is far from over, though, as they traded barbs on social media after the cancellation.

Rousey put a long post on Instagram criticizing Lynch for her inability to compete Sunday, which led to Lynch responding on Twitter:

It had long been assumed that Rousey and Flair were destined to clash in the main event of WrestleMania given Charlotte's accomplishments.

From Lynch's perspective, however, the injury may have been a blessing in disguise in terms of saving her clash with Rousey for a far bigger moment.

Regardless of when Becky and Rousey eventually throw down, it figures to be one of the most highly anticipated women's matches in WWE history given the strong groundwork that has already been laid for their feud.

