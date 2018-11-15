Zion Williamson Was Offered Football Scholarship by Ex-LSU TE Coach Eric Mateos

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Freshman star Zion Williamson's college basketball career is off and running with the Duke Blue Devils, but an offer to transition to college football was on the table two years ago.

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello, Texas State offensive line coach Eric Mateos said he made Williamson a scholarship offer while he was serving as LSU's tight ends coach in 2016.

After watching highlights of Williamson's monstrous dunks, Mateos called him and made a scholarship offer, noting, "I thought, hell, why not, he's probably the best damn tight end to ever live."

Mateos compared Williamson's combination of size (6'7", 285 pounds) and athleticism to Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers and Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

He also added that recruiting Williamson came from LSU head coach Ed Orgeron wanting him and other coaches to target elite-level athletes: "Honestly, I just thought it would be really fun and would be good exposure for LSU if we offered him for football. Unfortunately, he didn't seem to be too [interested]. Coach O said go recruit the best athletes in the country, and that's what I tried to do."

It isn't uncommon for star tight ends to have a basketball background, as Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham all played college basketball before transitioning to the NFL.

While Williamson could potentially be a special football player, he seemingly made the right choice by sticking with basketball.

Through three collegiate games, Williamson is an early contender to be named National College Player of the Year, as he is averaging 25.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3 blocks for the 3-0 Blue Devils.