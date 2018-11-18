Nia Jax Pins Asuka as Raw Wins Women's WWE Survivor Series Elimination Match

Credit: WWE.com

Raw prevailed over SmackDown on Sunday in the traditional five-on-five women's elimination match with Nia Jax.

Jax sacrificed Sasha Banks for the greater good. Banks was on the top rope, likely to set up her double knee attack on Asuka.

Instead, Jax pushed Banks off the top rope, which allowed Asuka to easily lock in the Asuka Lock to eliminate Banks.

Jax quickly capitalized to deliver multiple leg drops to a fatigued Asuka before hitting a Samoan drop for the win.

The Raw team was assembled by captain Alexa Bliss, who has been out of action for the past few weeks with an injury.

She selected Jax, Tamina, Mickie James, Natalya and Ruby Riott, who rounded out the squad after Bliss initially acted like she was going to choose Banks or Bayley for the final spot.

Banks and Bayley got the nod anyway after Bliss had to replace Natalya and Riott, who brawled backstage prior to Survivor Series.

On SmackDown Live, general manager Paige went with Asuka, Naomi, Carmella and Sonya Deville, with Charlotte Flair as the team captain.

Flair initially refused to serve in the role because of her disappointment from losing to Becky Lynch at Evolution, but the point was eventually rendered moot when she was chosen as The Irish Lass Kicker's replacement to face Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series after Lynch suffered a broken face and a concussion.

There was largely a heel vs. face dynamic between the two teams given how little diversity there was in the selections in that regard.

Bliss originally went with almost all heels except Nattie, while Paige was heavy on faces on the SmackDown side.

One of the most intriguing aspects of a Survivor Series elimination match is seeing whether Superstars who aren't used to teaming together can co-exist, and that was on full display Sunday.

Natalya and Riott have had major issues over the past couple of weeks after Ruby broke sunglasses given to Nattie by her late father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. They were unable to co-exist long enough to reach the ring.

From a SmackDown perspective, Deville has been playing a heel, although there were some signs that she may have been changing leading up to Survivor Series when she wasn't on the same page as longtime friend Mandy Rose.

As expected, there was no shortage of chaos in the five-on-five match, but it was an excellent showcase for many of the top female Superstars WWE has to offer.

With Raw coming out on top, momentum is especially on Jax's side, which is key considering her upcoming title match against Rousey.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).