Report: Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez Transfer 'Unlikely', Luka Jovic Targeted

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

Eintr. Frankfurt's Serbian forward Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H first-leg football match between Marseille (OM) and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southeastern France, on September 20, 2018. (Photo by Boris HORVAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images)
BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly unlikely to sign Real Madrid loanee James Rodriguez on a permanent transfer and will instead move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic.

On Wednesday, Kicker (h/t Goal) reported Bayern would prefer a move for Jovic, 20, as they don't want to pay the €42 million (£37 million) it would take to sign Rodriguez

The Serbian forward has 12 goals in 15 appearances this term and is the Bundesliga's top scorer.

       

