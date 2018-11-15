Report: Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez Transfer 'Unlikely', Luka Jovic Targeted

Report: Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez Transfer 'Unlikely', Luka Jovic TargetedNovember 15, 2018
BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images
Bayern Munich are reportedly unlikely to sign Real Madrid loanee James Rodriguez on a permanent transfer and will instead move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic.
On Wednesday, Kicker (h/t Goal) reported Bayern would prefer a move for Jovic, 20, as they don't want to pay the €42 million (£37 million) it would take to sign Rodriguez
The Serbian forward has 12 goals in 15 appearances this term and is the Bundesliga's top scorer.
