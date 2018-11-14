WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 14

Credit: WWE.com

205 Live is always the final main roster show before any pay-per-view, but the cruiserweight division doesn't usually have a match of its own to advertise for most events. Thankfully, Survivor Series is different.

Buddy Murphy will defend the Cruiserweight Championship against one of his biggest rivals from 2018 and one of the best in-ring performers in the entire company, Mustafa Ali,

We will also see Lucha House Party compete in the 10-man tag team elimination match along with Drake Maverick and Lio Rush managing The Authors of Pain and Bobby Lashley respectively.

But that all happens on Sunday. For now, let's take a look at what happened on Wednesday's episode of 205 Live.

The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak

WWE acknowledged the rivalry between Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick that ended in a brutal Street Fight when they were being interviewed backstage. When asked how they can work together, neither man was able to provide an answer.

Kendrick and Jack Gallagher started the match for their teams with an exchange of strikes before Tozawa tagged in for a standing senton.

Once the heels took control, Kendrick took a beating for several minutes. A miscommunication between The Japanese Superstar and the Wizard of Odd led to Drew Gulak and Gallagher picking up the win.

It's doubtful WWE is already planning another feud between Kendrick and Tozawa, so this will likely lead to them regrouping and having a rematch at some point in the near future.

This was a good match, but not great. It felt like this was done more for storyline purposes than to steal the show.

Grade: B-

Notes and Highlights

The WWE Universe doesn't quite seem ready to cheer for Kendrick after he has spent the last two years as a heel.

Gallagher might finally have Sheamus beat as the palest Superstar on the roster.

For some reason, Drake Maverick held a weigh-in backstage with Ali and Murphy after this match. Both men made weight, so it was all just so they could have a brief scuffle backstage.

It's still weird to see Maverick act like a fair GM on 205 Live and a heel on Raw with The Authors of Pain.

Has Dasha Fuentes been gone for a little while or does it just feel like this is the first time seeing her in a while because WWE has more backstage interviewers than it used to?

Lince Dorado and Kalisto vs. Two Jobbers

WWE continued to use enhancement talents on 205 Live this week by giving two jobbers a match against Lince Dorado and Kalisto.

Lucha House Party has been embroiled in a feud with TJP for the past couple of months, but that was set aside so management could make Kalisto and Dorado look good before they compete at Survivor Series.

After they picked up an easy win, Maria Kanellis delivered a promo taunting LHP and promising TJP and her husband, Mike Kanellis, will defeat them after Survivor Series.

The match was short and the promo was as cookie cutter as it gets. Hyping SS makes sense, but this felt more like filler than anything else.

Grade: C

Notes and Highlights

Dorado's jacket was something else.

One of the jobbers kind of looked like he could be Curtis Axel's brother.

Lio Rush vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE has been building to this match for the past few weeks as a way of keeping Cedric Alexander busy while Murphy and Ali fight over the title.

Most of Rush's recent appearances have been alongside Lashley as his manager, but nobody should forget that he is a wrestler first and foremost.

Both men showed off their agility early on during a sequence of counters, but Rush decided to disrespect Alexander with a slap to the face. Alexander responded with a picture perfect dropkick to the chin.

As the match progressed, Alexander and Rush each came up with unique counters to each other's biggest moves. Their creativity was on full display.

The Man of the Hour gave Alexander the challenge he promised, but in the end, the former cruiserweight champion scored the victory.

This was a fun and energetic match. If WWE featured things like this on Raw more often, 205 Live might be a more popular show. Let's hope this isn't the last time Rush and Alexander cross paths.

Grade: A-

Notes and Highlights