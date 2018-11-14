Video: Kewan Platt Intentionally Elbows Nate Tenaglia in Face During CBB Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Basketballs are shown in a ball rack before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 88-60. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A Division III basketball game on Tuesday became headline news when Fitchburg State's Kewan Platt intentionally knocked down Nate Tenaglia of Nichols College by elbowing him in the face. 

Overtime shared video of the incident on Twitter:

Per TMZ SportsFitchburg State's athletic director Matthew Burke called Nichols' athletic director Chris Colvin to apologize for the incident. It's added Platt has been suspended and is barred from campus.

Fitchburg State has released a statement about Tuesday's events: 

"The Fitchburg State community is appalled by the conduct displayed during Tuesday night’s home basketball game."

"[Platt's] behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship. Fitchburg State does not tolerate behavior that violates those standards. The case is being reviewed at the student conduct level for consideration of further sanctions."

Tenaglia was able to stay in the game after taking the elbow to his face. 

“Nate actually made the two free throws and stayed in the game," Nichols coach Scott Faucher told reporters (h/t Yahoo Sports' Jeff Eisenberg). "He’s an extremely tough kid. He took the shot, rallied his teammates together and went right to the free throw line.”

Faucher added he was "not really too sure" what prompted Platt to attack Tenaglia. Eisenberg noted as of right now Tenaglia doesn't plan to press charges against Platt.

Tenaglia was able to get the last laugh thanks to Nichols' 84-75 victory.   

