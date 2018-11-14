Tanner Pearson Traded to Penguins from Kings for Carl Hagelin

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Kings traded Tanner Pearson to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Carl Hagelin, the team announced Wednesday.

In discussing the move, Kings general manager Rob Blake alluded to the team's 5-11-1 record, which has Los Angeles sitting last in the Western Conference.

"Our team is obviously not in a position that we are comfortable with in terms of how we are playing," Blake said. "This is a change to our lineup that gives us an additional amount of speed. With Carl Hagelin, his number one asset is speed and getting to holes, and we think he will play a big role on the penalty kill for us going forward."

Hagelin has one goal and two assists through 16 games this season. The 30-year-old has generally been on the ice when the Penguins found themselves down a man or two, and Pittsburgh ranks sixth in penalty kill percentage (84.0).

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is down at 21st (78.4 percent), so Hagelin should clearly help in that regard.

Some wondered whether Hagelin might also provide value to the Kings in the form of a trade asset later in the year.

The Kings could walk away as the winners of this trade, especially if Los Angeles ultimately flips Hagelin for a solid return down the road. Early on, though, the Penguins appear to have gotten the better end of the deal.

Pearson has just one assist on the season, but he averaged 40 points over the previous three years. Playing alongside Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist could help Pearson rediscover his old self.

The Penguins will also have the benefit of knowing Pearson's cost over the next few years. Hagelin is making $4 million this year before hitting free agency, while Pearson will earn $3.75 million in 2019-20 and 2020-21 before he becomes a free agent.

Much like the Kings, the Penguins are playing below expectations. They're 7-6-3 and 14th in the Eastern Conference. This move doesn't represent a significant shakeup for Pittsburgh but could help the team improve around the margins.