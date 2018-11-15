Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

You don't need clever introductory paragraphs.

You need information, stats, analysis and fresh ideas as the trade deadline approaches. You need a clear idea of just how valuable your players are and a guide to evaluate the trade proposals being sent your way. You don't need clever prose or self-indulgent diversions.

So let's get to it.

                    

Trade Value: 15

1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams 

In standard leagues, the only player averaging more than Todd Gurley's 24.5 fantasy points per game is Patrick Mahomes (26.3). That's a ridiculous stat and a reminder that Gurley is far and away this year's fantasy MVP.

                  

Trade Value: 11

2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

3. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

With the Le'Veon Bell drama resolved, James Conner sits firmly amongst fantasy's elite. Only Gurley and Alvin Kamara (21.1) have offered more fantasy points per game at the running back position than Conner's 20.4. 

                   

Trade Value: 10

Don Wright/Associated Press

4. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Rams

5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs 

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants 

7. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers 

Christian McCaffrey's ascension up these rankings is for real. In the past three gameweeks, he's rushed 45 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns, adding 14 receptions for 150 yards and an additional three scores in the passing game.

That's enormous production and the strongest indication yet that the Carolina Panthers have committed to McCaffrey as the team's workhorse back and offensive focal point. Need more proof? Look no further than the release of veteran running back CJ Anderson on Monday.

Frankly, McCaffrey has more than earned the team's trust this season:

That's fantastic news for his fantasy owners, skyrocketing his value in the process. He's established himself as one of fantasy's top 10 players this season.

                  

Trade Value: 9

8. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs 

9. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys 

10. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings 

11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans 

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs 

13. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers 

14. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers 

15. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints 

16. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

17. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants 

Well, would you look at that? Julio Jones finds the end zone in two straight games and re-emerges as one of fantasy's elite wide receivers. His production has remained elite without the touchdowns, as he has six games this season with at least seven receptions and seven games with at least 90 or more receiving yards.

His consistency is mirrored by many of the other receivers in this tier:

And when Jones finds the end zone with any regularity, he's one of fantasy's top players. It appears he's once again trending in the right direction.

                    

Trade Value: 8

18. James White, RB, New England Patriots 

19. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals 

20. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs 

21. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles 

Related

    Russell Is a One-Man Show in Seattle 🍿

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Russell Is a One-Man Show in Seattle 🍿

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert NFL Week 11 Picks ✅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Expert NFL Week 11 Picks ✅

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Fun Times Are Back for Cleveland 👏

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fun Times Are Back for Cleveland 👏

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs-Rams Moved from Mexico City to LA

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs-Rams Moved from Mexico City to LA

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report