Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 PlayersNovember 15, 2018
Trade Value: 15
1. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
In standard leagues, the only player averaging more than Todd Gurley's 24.5 fantasy points per game is Patrick Mahomes (26.3). That's a ridiculous stat and a reminder that Gurley is far and away this year's fantasy MVP.
Trade Value: 11
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
3. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
With the Le'Veon Bell drama resolved, James Conner sits firmly amongst fantasy's elite. Only Gurley and Alvin Kamara (21.1) have offered more fantasy points per game at the running back position than Conner's 20.4.
Trade Value: 10
4. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Rams
5. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
7. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey's ascension up these rankings is for real. In the past three gameweeks, he's rushed 45 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns, adding 14 receptions for 150 yards and an additional three scores in the passing game.
That's enormous production and the strongest indication yet that the Carolina Panthers have committed to McCaffrey as the team's workhorse back and offensive focal point. Need more proof? Look no further than the release of veteran running back CJ Anderson on Monday.
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
Rivera indicating that this factored into decision to keep one lead back, an anomaly in personnel since he’s been in Carolina. McCaffrey is his own complement. https://t.co/9HT5Ud8Dbk
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
Rivera said he felt and understood CJ Anderson’s frustration as such a high caliber back. Said as Norv Turner got to know McCaffrey’s ability, offensive plan evolved from Turner’s arrival to what we are seeing more of now re. McCaffrey’s use.
Frankly, McCaffrey has more than earned the team's trust this season:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Christian McCaffrey is the 3rd player in Panthers history with 3 straight games of multiple touchdowns, joining Tedd Ginn in 2015 and Lamar Smith in 2002. https://t.co/lkUYAKrWkn
Field Yates @FieldYates
Percentage of carries gaining 10+ yards this season (minimum 100 rushes): 1, Melvin Gordon (19.2%) 2. Matt Breida (17.7%) 3. Philip Lindsay (16.4%) 4. Christian McCaffrey (16.3%) 5. Joe Mixon (14.7%) 6. James Conner (14.6%) 7. Ezekiel Elliott (14.3%0 8. Todd Gurley (14.1%)
That's fantastic news for his fantasy owners, skyrocketing his value in the process. He's established himself as one of fantasy's top 10 players this season.
Trade Value: 9
8. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
10. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
14. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
15. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
16. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
17. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
Well, would you look at that? Julio Jones finds the end zone in two straight games and re-emerges as one of fantasy's elite wide receivers. His production has remained elite without the touchdowns, as he has six games this season with at least seven receptions and seven games with at least 90 or more receiving yards.
His consistency is mirrored by many of the other receivers in this tier:
Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield
Percentage of games with at least 4 receptions and 70 yards over the last two combined seasons: DeAndre Hopkins -75% Michael Thomas - 72% Julio Jones - 68% Odell Beckham - 67% Adam Thielen - 64% Robert Woods (!) - 64% Antonio Brown - 61%
And when Jones finds the end zone with any regularity, he's one of fantasy's top players. It appears he's once again trending in the right direction.
Trade Value: 8
18. James White, RB, New England Patriots
19. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
20. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
21. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
