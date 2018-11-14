Wayne Rooney Rules out Premier League Return, Targets Retirement with DC United

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

England's striker Wayne Rooney attends a press conference during a media day at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England on November 13, 2018, ahead of their international friendly football match against the USA on November 15. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney has ruled out the possibility of returning to the Premier League on loan during MLS' offseason and stated his intention to retire with DC United. 

DC United won't be back in action until MLS' 2019 season starts in next March, but Rooney will not be returning to England in the meantime.

Per the Evening Standard, he said:

"I've seen talk of a loan back here and I'm not prepared to do that. With my family, it wouldn't be fair to come back and forward.

"I made the decision to obviously go to the States. When I make a decision, I tend to stick to it. It's important that I give my full commitment to DC. I will finish my career there."

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

