Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 11 NFL Picks

Home teams are 7-3 against the spread on Thursday Night Football this season, while favorites are 8-2. But that isn't stopping the majority of our analysts from backing the Green Bay Packers as a 2.5-point road underdog in Seattle.

"I think the Packers are finally finding a groove with Aaron Jones catching fire in the backfield," Gagnon said. "And I get the feeling Aaron Rodgers has a second-half run in him. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are sliding with back-to-back tough losses, and they've actually—shockingly—lost six of their last eight home games, dating back a calendar year. The Packers are also due for a road win, and this spread is probably already accounting for the fact home teams and favorites have performed so well on Thursdays. The law of averages might be on Green Bay's side."

But Davenport isn't buying it, which is notable considering that he's, like, the hottest NFL predictor on the planet right now.

"On one hand, the Packers have won three in a row against the Seahawks," he said. "On the other hand, all three of those games were at Lambeau Field. This one's in Seattle, which could bode poorly for a Packers team that's 0-4 on the road this year. The Seahawks are 7-1 in their last eight games on Thursday night, and the favorites have been rolling of late on TNF. Add all those factors together and sprinkle in Green Bay's 22nd-ranked run defense, and I think Seattle wins a relatively close, low-scoring affair. With a spread of less than a field goal, I'll lay the points."

It's worth noting that as of Wednesday evening, the Packers were getting three points at a few sportsbooks, and many might give you the option to buy that extra half-point. If you're going to swing the bat on the Packers on short rest in a place like Seattle, you might find comfort in at least getting a full field goal.

Predictions

Davenport: Seattle (-2.5)

Gagnon: Green Bay (+2.5)

Sobleski: Green Bay (+2.5)

Consensus: Green Bay (+2.5)

Score Prediction: Green Bay 26, Seattle 24