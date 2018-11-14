NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Carmelo Anthony and Kyle Korver

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The biggest trade domino of the 2018-19 NBA season has already fallen, as the Minnesota Timberwolves made their trade sending Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers official on Monday.

Teams looking to add talent will now have to examine other targets, one of whom could be Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the current feeling among players and coaches is that the 34-year-old isn't going to play another game for the Rockets.

Forced into a bench role in Houston, Anthony has been decent this season—he's averaging 13.4 points and 29.4 minutes per game—but he hasn't looked like the potential Hall of Famer that he is.

According to ESPN's MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets could be looking to reduce his role further if he stays in Houston.

However, the Rockets have spoken well of Anthony publicly.

"We've been extremely happy with his approach," general manager Daryl Morey said, per MacMahon and Wojnarowski. "Every reason we've brought him here, he's followed. Again, that's why he's here. It's unfair that there's all this speculation on just one player."

While a little public support for Anthony could mean Houston is hoping to keep him around, it could also be a ploy to make him appear more desirable should an interested team come calling.

According to Wojnarowski, the Rockets are "moving toward" simply releasing Anthony. If this is what Houston plans to do, it makes just as much sense to try to get something in return for the player via a trade first.

Per Wojnarowski, teams are considering whether adding the 10-time All-Star would be worth it.

"Several general managers and their coaches tell ESPN that they have been discussing whether adding Anthony could be helpful to them, or if there is a way to make that work with current roster structures," he wrote.

Could one of these teams be the same 76ers who just added Butler? According to Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports, it might be:

Adding Anthony would make some sense for Philadelphia. The 76ers have rising young talent but could still use some depth and experience in order to challenge in the East.

According to Kyle Neubeck of the Philadelphia Voice, though, that isn't going to come from Anthony:

The reality is the 76ers may have their eyes on a completely different veteran. Ian O'Connor of The Ringer has reported Philadelphia is interested in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver in an effort to improve outside shooting.

"They talked a trade with the Cavaliers for Kyle Korver during the offseason and retain interest now, according to league sources," O'Connor explained.

Adding the 37-year-old would make sense for a couple reasons. For one, Philadelphia lost some shooting talent when it sent Dario Saric and Robert Covington to Minnesota in exchange for Butler. The 76ers also have a history with Korver, who was drafted by the franchise back in 2003.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the 76ers are "highly interested" in making a reunion happen.

Korver, who is currently dealing with a foot injury, is averaging just 5.5 points and 15.3 minutes per game with the struggling Cavaliers.