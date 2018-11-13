Injustice 2 Pro Series 2018: SonicFox Wins 2nd Straight Title

Terrin Waack/Associated Press

SonicFox took home $40,000 from his first-place finish at the 2018 Injustice 2 Pro Series Grand Finals, his second title in two years of this event.

The gamer defeated Rewind in the finals, earning a 3-1 advantage in the best-of-five battle Tuesday night in Chicago.

SonicFox won all five of his matches during the double-elimination tournament featuring 16 of the top competitors in the world. Rewind earned $20,000 for second place, while Scar reached the loser's final before suffering his second loss.

Final Rankings

1. Echo Fox SonicFox

2. Noble Rewind

3. Scar

4. Noble Semiij

5. Simplicity Tweedy

5. PG Hayatei

Full bracket is available at Smash.gg.

SonicFox reached the grand finals after taking out Rewind in the winner's final in a classic battle between Joker and Batman:

Rewind found his way back for a rematch to decide the entire tournament.

The two used the same characters, and the result was the same, as the Echo Fox player earned another championship:

It was a culmination of an impressive year from SonicFox, as he showed once again he was the best player in this game.

However, the tournament leading up to the finals was full of upsets.

Scar lost his first match of the day but rallied with five straight wins to earn a surprising spot in the consolation bracket final before being eliminated.

One of his wins along the way came against Tweedy, who was the No. 1-ranked player in the 2018 Injustice Pro Series coming into this event. He reached the semifinals of the winner's bracket before losing to Rewind, and then he fell in a dramatic five-game upset in his next match to Scar.

Meanwhile, Biohazard came in as the No. 3 player in the series but was eliminated in just two matches, winning just one of his seven games.

It showed how deep the field was as the players fought for their share of a $100,000 purse:

Still, SonicFox was the best of them all and is well-deserving of his top prize.

The players will now go back to training before coming back in the next big event.