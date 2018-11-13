Report: Tottenham to Rival Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo Striker Maxi Gomez

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to rival Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

According to El Pais (h/t Football Espana), both clubs are keeping tabs on the Uruguayan, who has a release clause of €50 million (£43.5 million).

The 22-year-old is enjoying a strong season in La Liga. He has six goals and four assists in 10 league outings and could double his salary with a move away, per the report.

