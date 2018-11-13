Report: Tottenham to Rival Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo Striker Maxi Gomez

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist INovember 13, 2018

VALENCIA, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Maximiliano Gomez of Celta de Vigo celebrates after scoring a goal during the La Liga match between Levante UD and RC Celta de Vigo at Ciutat de Valencia on August 27, 2018 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to rival Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

According to El Pais (h/t Football Espana), both clubs are keeping tabs on the Uruguayan, who has a release clause of €50 million (£43.5 million).

The 22-year-old is enjoying a strong season in La Liga. He has six goals and four assists in 10 league outings and could double his salary with a move away, per the report.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Why Solari's Task Is Harder Than Zidane's Was

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Solari's Task Is Harder Than Zidane's Was

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Madrid Confirm Solari as Head Coach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Confirm Solari as Head Coach

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    PSG Have No Interest in Signing Alexis

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Have No Interest in Signing Alexis

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Pogba: Man Utd Return Was 'The Best Feeling Ever'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba: Man Utd Return Was 'The Best Feeling Ever'

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report