Gordon Hayward Reacts to Caris LeVert Injury: 'You'll Be Stronger in the End'

Thirteen months ago, Gordon Hayward suffered a catastrophic leg injury that forever altered his career. Monday night, it appeared Caris LeVert suffered the same fate.

While future examination proved LeVert's injury was not as severe as originally feared, Hayward reached out Tuesday to lend his support.

"Best wishes and prayers to @CarisLeVert on a speedy recovery! The journey back is hard, but you’ll be stronger in the end. Please reach out if you need anything!" Hayward tweeted.

LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of his right foot, which will not require surgery. The Nets said they expect him to return at some point during this regular season.

"Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage," Dr. Martin O'Malley said. "While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required. Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets’ performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season."

Hayward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in the Celtics' season opener a year ago and missed the remainder of the regular season. He has struggled in his return to the lineup and looks far different than the All-Star he was when he signed in Boston.

“I know first-hand what it’s like. If he wants to reach out, he knows how to get a hold of me," Hayward said.