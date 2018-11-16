Booking Decisions That Will Make or Break WWE Survivor Series 2018

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Despite a less-than-stellar build, WWE Survivor Series 2018 still has plenty of promise and could be one of the company's stronger shows all year. However, the right booking decisions must be made in order to ensure that happens.

Similar to past installments, this year's Survivor Series will carry a theme of brand supremacy, pitting the stars of SmackDown Live and Raw against each other. Although nothing is on the line except for bragging rights, the matches themselves are sure to be blockbusters.

The card saw a seismic shift this past week when Becky Lynch suffered an injury on Raw and was forced to pull out from her previously advertised bout with Ronda Rousey. Charlotte Flair filling in for the SmackDown Women's champion is an equally monumental match, but it lacks the same excitement that Lynch and Rousey managed to generate from fans.

The very next night on SmackDown, Daniel Bryan ended AJ Styles' record-setting reign as WWE champion and turned heel in the process. Now, Bryan will take Styles' place in the champion vs. champion main event against Brock Lesnar.

Even with the current card, Survivor Series should be an entertaining event, but whether WWE will allow it to live up to its full potential remains to be seen.