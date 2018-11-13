Xherdan Shaqiri Says He Expects 'More Goals' After Impressive Liverpool Form

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri has said he thinks he can improve further following his impressive start to life at Anfield.

The Switzerland international arrived in the summer after being relegated with Stoke City amid some questions about his attitude and where he would fit into the Liverpool side. However, he's hit the ground running on Merseyside and has quickly become a fan favourite.

Speaking after he netted a fine goal in Sunday's 2-0 win over Fulham, Shaqiri said he's benefitting from playing alongside some of the Reds' high-class attackers, per Chris McKenna of the Daily Mirror.

"Of course I'm confident there are more goals to come. It's always better if you've got ­better players around you, if you can be more offensive, if you know that you are for sure going to have more possession than the opponent.

"But also you need to be ready to train hard every day. I'm feeling good, I'm fit, and I'm trying to give my best every time I get a chance."

Neil Jones of Goal commented on how popular the player has become with the Liverpool fanbase:

Shaqiri has always been regarded as a talented player, although during spells with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Stoke he's failed to reach the heights so many expected he would in his career. The move to Liverpool looks to have finally given him the platform he needs to flourish.

That's not to say he's a regular starter, as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have proved themselves to be a formidable front three for the Reds. But under Jurgen Klopp the 27-year-old appears to be more focused and motivated on his game when he does get opportunities to shine.

At the moment he's seizing his chances and making contributions in the final third for the Reds:

Klopp has tweaked his system at times this season to include Shaqiri in the setup alongside the attacking trio mentioned.

While the 4-3-3 formation helped Liverpool make it to the UEFA Champions League final last season, a 4-2-3-1 setup allows the Reds to include another attacker on the right flank, with Salah pushed into an advanced role and Firmino dropped behind the centre-forward.

That has allowed Shaqiri to play in his preferred position on the right flank and get into dangerous positions, as he did against Fulham to score on Sunday.

Philip Blundell of The Anfield Wrap commented on the quality showcased by the summer acquisition:

If Liverpool's attack was functioning as well as it was last season Shaqiri would have to settle for a spot on the bench. However, with Firmino and Mane not quite at the same level of late, it makes sense for Klopp to keep the vibrant Swiss in the XI for coming games.

Shaqiri appears to be relishing his chance at a big club again following his time with the Potters, and if Liverpool are to keep pace with Manchester City at the summit of the table this season, you sense he will play an important part.