Report: Alexis Sanchez's Agent Offers Star to Real Madrid for January Transfer

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window, as his agent looks to find a route out of Old Trafford for the Chile international.

El Chiringuito(h/t Sport) reported Sanchez's representative, Fernando Felicevich, has offered his client to Real, who have need of offensive reinforcements following a dismal start to the 2018-19 campaign.

James Ducker and Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph wrote the Red Devils may struggle to sell Sanchez in January, however, largely due to his £500,000-per-week wages posing an obstacle for his suitors.

Los Blancos have struggled to replace the goal contribution of Cristiano Ronaldo—now at Juventus—and Sanchez is hoping to leave Old Trafford, according to Ducker and Wilson's report.

Manchester City were linked with the player when he swapped Arsenal for United in January, although it's almost impossible the Red Devils would sell to their biggest rivals, and City have since signed winger Riyad Mahrez.

In any case, the Citizens got a look at Sanchez up close when they beat United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, and Match of the Day illustrated why boss Pep Guardiola likely wasn't impressed:

Paris Saint-Germain were also linked, and Sanchez is said to be hopeful the French heavyweights will revive their interest, but it's understood they're now eyeing younger talents.

The winter transfer window is a more difficult time of year in which to do business, but Real sit sixth in La Liga leading up to December and have looked in desperate need of reinforcements at times.

Arsene Wenger was still at the Gunners helm when Sanchez left in January, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction. The legendary tactician recently told beIN Sports a lack of confidence was behind his Manchester misery:

Sanchez's contract is one of the most lucrative in world football and runs for another three-and-a-half years, which is a daunting prospect for United after he's netted just four times in his first 11 months at the club.

Ducker recently outlined the Chile international as just one factor explaining United's demise under Mourinho, which looks to have featured a number of bad investments:

Real have finally found some consistency under coach Santiago Solari and have won their four matches since Julen Lopetegui was sacked.

Karim Benzema in particular has picked up his contribution of late and has four goals in his last four games, although the temptation to move for ex-Barcelona star Sanchez could still be examined in January.