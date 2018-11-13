Manchester United Squad Reportedly Question Jose Mourinho's Nemanja Matic Faith

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Sections of the Manchester United squad are reportedly unhappy with Jose Mourinho's continued faith in Nemanja Matic despite the midfielder's poor form.

According to Paul Hirst of The Times, Mourinho's seeming reluctance to take Matic out of the side has caused "consternation" among some players, especially after his disappointing performance in the 3-1 loss to rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

"Matic's slack marking on Ilkay Gundogan allowed the Germany midfielder to score the final goal in [the defeat]," it's said. "It was not the first mistake the Serbian has made during his time at Old Trafford, but the midfielder has been a near ever-present in the team since he joined from Chelsea 16 months ago."

