Manchester United Squad Reportedly Question Jose Mourinho's Nemanja Matic Faith

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) gestures as he speaks with Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Young Boys and Manchester United at The Stade de Suisse in Bern on September 19, 2018. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Sections of the Manchester United squad are reportedly unhappy with Jose Mourinho's continued faith in Nemanja Matic despite the midfielder's poor form. 

According to Paul Hirst of The Times, Mourinho's seeming reluctance to take Matic out of the side has caused "consternation" among some players, especially after his disappointing performance in the 3-1 loss to rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

"Matic's slack marking on Ilkay Gundogan allowed the Germany midfielder to score the final goal in [the defeat]," it's said. "It was not the first mistake the Serbian has made during his time at Old Trafford, but the midfielder has been a near ever-present in the team since he joined from Chelsea 16 months ago."

       

