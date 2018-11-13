Kylian Mbappe Says Amount of Money in Football Is 'Indecent'

Frederic Stevens/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has said he believes there is an "indecent" amount of money in football at the highest level.

Mbappe became one of the most expensive players of all time when he moved from Monaco to PSG, and his club is one of the wealthiest in the world. PSG also signed Neymar in the summer of 2017 for a world-record transfer fee.

However, Mbappe said to RTS (h/t Joe Wright of Goal) that he thinks the money in the game is getting to a ridiculous level.

"It's truly indecent for me, who comes from a fairly modest family, It's true that it's indecent but the market is like that. The world of football works like that. I'm not going to revolutionise football. I'm in a system. You have to know how to respect it and to stay in place."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Per Wright, PSG eventually paid around £157 million to sign Mbappe permanently having initially joined on a year-long loan in the summer of 2017. The transfer fee to secure Neymar from Barcelona ahead of the 2017-18 term was £198 million.

Mbappe has shown he has a compassionate side in the past, as evidenced by his donation of match fees to charity at the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

His comments come shortly after a recent report from Football Leaks in Der Spiegel, which suggested he made numerous demands before signing for PSG from Monaco.

In the piece it's said Mbappe requested a clause in his contract that would've seen him become the top earner at PSG if he was to win the Ballon d'Or.

Per Wright, Football Leaks also alleged that the youngster asked for a five-year deal at PSG worth €55 million (£48 million) after tax, although that was rejected by the club.

Mbappe has been a major success since arriving at PSG and despite still just being 19 years old, he's rated as one of the best strikers in the game. So far this season he's been the most productive player in European football's top five leagues and has a habit of coming alive when the game is stretched:

The Neymar transfer appeared to be a trigger for inflation in the transfer market, and, as Wright noted, following that deal there were four more transfers completed for fees in excess of €100 million.

The spending doesn't seem likely to stop any time soon either, with more and more money coming into the game giving teams the finances needed to go out and spend big on players.

If Mbappe ever was to leave PSG—according to Marca's Alberto Rubio, Real Madrid wanted to sign him in the previous window—such is his talent and worldwide profile, any transfer fee would surely eclipse the amount the French giants paid to get Neymar.