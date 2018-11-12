Becky Lynch Attacks Ronda Rousey, Leads SmackDown Women's Invasion of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live women's champion Becky Lynch led an invasion of Raw on Monday night ahead of Survivor Series.

Lynch started by attacking Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey, whom she's wrestling on Sunday. Lynch then walked down to the ring, where she was subsequently joined by the SmackDown Live women's division.

At some point during the brawl, Lynch appeared to suffer a broken nose. The fact that she completely ignored her injury and resumed her attack on Rousey added to her aura.

Following WWE's brand extension in 2016, the invasion visual has become a staple of the buildup to Survivor Series. Monday was a nice twist on the usual storyline, especially with the way Lynch ran roughshod over Rousey and other members of Raw's women's division.

The structure of WWE's pay-per-view calendar has given one of its longest-running events short shrift to some extent. The company had to lay the groundwork for Super Show-Down on Oct. 6, then Evolution on Oct. 28 and then Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 before Survivor Series got the spotlight all to its own.

With less than a week until Survivor Series, the conclusion of Raw helped generate some last-minute excitement for the show.