Alex Rodriguez Lists $6.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion for Sale

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez is selling his house in Hollywood Hills, California, for a listed price of $6.5 million, according to TMZ Sports.

Neal J. Leitereg of the Los Angeles Times provided a look at the beautiful two-story house:

Rodriguez, who currently works as a baseball analyst for ESPN, originally purchased the home from actress Meryl Streep four years ago for $4.8 million.

The house is apparently no longer needed after the 43-year-old bought a $15.3 million apartment in New York City with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.