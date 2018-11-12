Alex Rodriguez Lists $6.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion for Sale

Alex Rodriguez Lists $6.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion for SaleNovember 12, 2018
Evan Agostini/Associated Press
Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez is selling his house in Hollywood Hills, California, for a listed price of $6.5 million, according to TMZ Sports.
Neal J. Leitereg of the Los Angeles Times provided a look at the beautiful two-story house:
Neal J. Leitereg @LATHotProperty
Alex Rodriguez is looking for a hit in the Hollywood Hills market. He's asking $6.5 million for the Case Study house he bought in 2014 from Meryl Streep. https://t.co/810VMAksYH https://t.co/RsBYoqA1Kv
Rodriguez, who currently works as a baseball analyst for ESPN, originally purchased the home from actress Meryl Streep four years ago for $4.8 million.
The house is apparently no longer needed after the 43-year-old bought a $15.3 million apartment in New York City with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.
