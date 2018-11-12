Alex Rodriguez Lists $6.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion for Sale

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

Former professional baseball player and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez is selling his house in Hollywood Hills, California, for a listed price of $6.5 million, according to TMZ Sports

Neal J. Leitereg of the Los Angeles Times provided a look at the beautiful two-story house:

Rodriguez, who currently works as a baseball analyst for ESPN, originally purchased the home from actress Meryl Streep four years ago for $4.8 million.

The house is apparently no longer needed after the 43-year-old bought a $15.3 million apartment in New York City with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

