Alexa Bliss Injury Update, Luke Harper and More in WWE News Roundup for Nov. 12

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Alexa Bliss Suffered 'Multiple Concussions' and Has Yet to Receive Clearance for Return

Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled since losing to Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc's Akhilesh Gannavarapu), Bliss is recovering from "multiple concussions in a short period of time," which has kept her out of the ring.

It's unclear when Bliss will healthy enough to wrestle again. Acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin named Bliss the captain for Raw's women's team at Survivor Series, with Bliss selecting her squad rather than representing WWE's flagship show against SmackDown Live.

Luke Harper Photographed with Cast on Left Hand

Like Bliss, Luke Harper has been on the shelf for the last few months. His last appearance on WWE programming was in a defeat to The New Day on the Aug. 21 edition of SmackDown Live. It would appear a hand or wrist injury is preventing Harper from wrestling for the time being.

Comedian Brad Williams shared a photo of Harper, in which a cast is visible on Harper's left hand:

WWE has yet to specify the nature of Harper's injury.

WWE Reportedly Drops Survivor Series Storyline

Monday's edition of Raw is the last one before Survivor Series on Sunday. According to WrestleVotes (h/t Ringside News' Felix Upton), WWE was considering an angle in which a member of the SmackDown Live roster tipped off Raw about an attack by the blue brand Monday night. The creative team ultimately decided against going with the storyline.

Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns may have been brothers in The Shield, but they put that aside at Survivor Series 2014. Ambrose and Reigns battled in the final of WWE's tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship.