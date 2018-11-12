Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Nikola Mirotic, Eric Gordon Offered Before 76ers Deal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 02: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on November 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A number of NBA teams offered trade packages to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler before he was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers, and Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic broke down the bids Monday.

The Miami Heat proposed Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and a draft pick in one deal and Josh Richardson and a first-rounder in another; the Houston Rockets went with four first-round picks, Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss in an early offer and Eric Gordon, Nene and two first-rounders in their final offer; and the New Orleans Pelicans put forth Nikola Mirotic and an unprotected first-rounder.

   

