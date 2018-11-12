Sean Payton Says He Damaged Fire Alarm in Locker Room Before Saints vs. Bengals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was fed up with a fire alarm before the team's 51-14 dismantling of the Cincinnati Bengals, so he took matters into his own hand.

Mike Triplett of ESPN.com passed along the story:

According to of NOLA.com, a fire alarm rang throughout Paul Brown Stadium for about 15 minutes ahead of Sunday's game. Payton, annoyed with the noise and looking to keep his team focused, then "smashed" the alarm.

"I just needed the noise to stop," Payton said, per Katzenstein.

After the game, the Bengals said they were looking into the matter and had contacted the authorities. They might have been better off had the alarms sounded during the game, however. It might have temporarily halted the shellacking they took against the Saints.