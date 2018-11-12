Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge Charged by FA for Violation of Betting Rules

Marko Drobnjakovic/Associated Press

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has been charged by the Football Association for a breach of the organisation's betting rules.

Per the FA's official website, 6 p.m. on Tuesday 20 November is the deadline for the forward to respond to the charge.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.