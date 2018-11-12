Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge Charged by FA for Violation of Betting Rules

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge Charged by FA for Violation of Betting RulesNovember 12, 2018
Marko Drobnjakovic/Associated Press
Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has been charged by the Football Association for a breach of the organisation's betting rules.
Per the FA's official website, 6 p.m. on Tuesday 20 November is the deadline for the forward to respond to the charge.
