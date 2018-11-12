Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge Charged by FA for Violation of Betting Rules

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge in dejection after Red Star scored a goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Red Star and Liverpool at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
Marko Drobnjakovic/Associated Press

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has been charged by the Football Association for a breach of the organisation's betting rules. 

Per the FA's official website, 6 p.m. on Tuesday 20 November is the deadline for the forward to respond to the charge.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

