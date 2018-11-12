AP College Basketball Poll 2018: First Regular-Season Rankings Released

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

Duke's Zion Williamson,left, blocks a shot by Army's Josh Caldwell, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Duke won 94-72. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

It took all of one week for Duke to ascend to the nation's No. 1 ranking.

The Blue Devils moved up three spots to college basketball's pinnacle in the latest Associated Press poll, unseating No. 2 Kansas. Gonzaga holds the No. 3 spot, while Virginia and Tennessee round out the Top Five.

Here's a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Duke

2. Kansas

3. Gonzaga

4. Virginia

5. Tennessee

6. Nevada

7. North Carolina

8. Villanova

9. Auburn

10. Kentucky

11. Michigan State

12. Kansas State

13. Oregon

14. Florida State

15. Syracuse

16. Virginia Tech

17. Mississippi State

18. Michigan

19. Clemson

20. UCLA

21. TCU

22. LSU

23. Purdue

24. Marquette

25. Buffalo 

      

