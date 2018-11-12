AP College Basketball Poll 2018: First Regular-Season Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2018: First Regular-Season Rankings ReleasedNovember 12, 2018
It took all of one week for Duke to ascend to the nation's No. 1 ranking.
The Blue Devils moved up three spots to college basketball's pinnacle in the latest Associated Press poll, unseating No. 2 Kansas. Gonzaga holds the No. 3 spot, while Virginia and Tennessee round out the Top Five.
Here's a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:
1. Duke
2. Kansas
3. Gonzaga
4. Virginia
5. Tennessee
6. Nevada
7. North Carolina
8. Villanova
9. Auburn
10. Kentucky
11. Michigan State
12. Kansas State
13. Oregon
14. Florida State
15. Syracuse
16. Virginia Tech
17. Mississippi State
18. Michigan
19. Clemson
20. UCLA
21. TCU
22. LSU
23. Purdue
24. Marquette
25. Buffalo
