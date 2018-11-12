Jets Rumors: Decision to Fire Todd Bowles Won't Be Made Until After Season

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets aren't expected to make a decision on head coach Todd Bowles' future until after the 2018 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

"Decisions won't be rash," Rapoport tweeted, even after the team's shocking 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Bills were starting Matt Barkley at quarterback and coming into the game having scored 20 or more points just twice.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.