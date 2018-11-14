Agent: Miguel Almiron Will Play in the Premier League Amid Arsenal, Spurs Links

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron will play Premier League football amid speculation linking him with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, according to his agent.

Per Goal, the north London duo as well as West Ham United are rumoured to be interested in the Paraguayan playmaker, and his representative Daniel Campos is adamant his client will swap the USA for England.

He told AM 1080 in Paraguay (h/t Goal): "There is interest in Almiron and Oscar Romero. I'm in the process of working on England, there are two or three clubs interested in Almiron. There's nothing concrete but certainly Almiron will play in the Premier League."

