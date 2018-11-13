EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 12

0 of 7

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

We head into the final international break of the year on a Premier League high, with the Manchester derby concluding what was yet another electrifying weekend of top-tier English football.

To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another edition of the EPL 100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, six (or more) out of 12. Some players like Riyad Mahrez and Pedro are teetering on the edge of that halfway mark, coming in and dropping out. We do our best to include them again in a sensible position when eligible.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (examples: Bernardo Silva, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings, on a week-to-week basis, to give you an idea of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if the "best in each position" award were given out this week or a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.