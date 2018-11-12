Report: Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG Targeting PSV's Heritier Deyonge

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly two of the clubs ready to challenge French powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Belgian teenager Heritier Deyonge.

L'Equipe (h/t Goal) reported the 16-year-old left-back has impressed for PSV Eindhoven's under-17 side and attracted attention from the continental elite.

According to the report, Deyonge has a particular fondness for PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, which could give the Ligue 1 champions some edge in their pursuit.

Deyonge is yet to debut for the Netherlands national team at any level, but the fact he's in the youth setup of one of the nation's biggest clubs—a steady production line for some top Eredivisie talent—is an encouraging sign.

Of the three clubs mentioned, United perhaps have the least reason to want to invest at left-back; Jose Mourinho is finally getting consistent performances out of Luke Shaw, 23, who has just signed a new five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, are enjoying the talents of Marcos Alonso, 27, but then again the Blues are rarely averse to adding to their legion of youngsters, even if not all have genuine first-team chances at Stamford Bridge.

That leaves PSG, who invested at left-back to sign Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich in the summer after Layvin Kurzawa was injured in August. It could be that Thomas Tuchel's men are best-placed to convert with their interest in Deyonge.

The youngster does a good job advertising his abilities and regularly posts highlights of his matches to his official Instagram account:

United may struggle to contend for some stars of today as they are eighth in the Premier League and have uncertain UEFA Champions League hopes ahead. Chelsea, in comparison, are only four points off leaders City and look encouraging under Maurizio Sarri.

PSG are 13 points clear in the Ligue 1 title race just 13 games into the season, and they may look more appealing to Deyonge.