Bayern Munich Confirm Franck Ribery 'Altercation' with Reporter Patrick Guillou

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have confirmed Franck Ribery and French journalist Patrick Guillou were involved in an "altercation" following reports the player had pushed and slapped him during a post-match interview.

Per The Independent, eyewitnesses said Ribery got physical with Guillou after the reporter indicated the winger bore responsibility for two of Borussia Dortmund's goals after their 3-2 win over Bayern on Saturday.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Bild (h/t The Independent):

"Franck Ribery has informed us that he had an altercation with his compatriot Patrick Guillou, whom he has known well for many years.

"We agreed with Patrick Guillou that we would speak at a personal meeting, we will talk about how we can solve the matter, and Mr. Guillou has already signalled that it is in his interest."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.