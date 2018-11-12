Eden Hazard Says He Is 'Tired' but 'Happy to Play' for Chelsea After World Cup

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Eden Hazard of Chelsea FC during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Eden Hazard said he is feeling fatigued after his exertions at the FIFA World Cup in the summer, but he is still happy to be playing for Chelsea.

Hazard helped Belgium finish third in Russia and was asked if he was suffering from a hangover because of his involvement in the tournament.

"Believe me, I am tired!" he said, per TalkSport's Sean O'Brien. "But I think I'm in good condition to play. Last year I got an injury with my ankle for three months. So that's why I'm fresh now. And when you are happy on the pitch you can try some things. I'm just enjoying myself."

He added: "For the last seven years with Chelsea, I have always enjoyed myself. When I am on the pitch I try to give happiness, first to me and then to the fans who are watching the game. At the moment, we are doing well and that's why I am doing well. So I am happy to play at the moment."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

